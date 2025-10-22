|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
RZHAVAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KURSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BELGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PROHOROVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EFREMOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UZLOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YELETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAMARAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 12h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SIEZRANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRIVETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GUBKINChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 49min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 46min
|Choose