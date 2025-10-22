|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZNIKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARZAMAS GORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GOROHOVETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 18h 25min
|Choose