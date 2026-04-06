|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZNIKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 20h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 30min
|Choose