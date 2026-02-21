|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV-YAROSLAVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SMOLENSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZMAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GAGARINChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAFONOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YARTSEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NYANDOMAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ERTSEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 23min
|Choose