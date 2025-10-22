|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SUHINICHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MALOYAROSLAVETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UNECHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
POCHEPChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 54min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOZIEBKOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KLINCYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VIEGONICHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PILSHINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALABANOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 19h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KLIMOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BEKASOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OBNINSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 23h 14min
|Choose