|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHUYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZNIKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ILINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ERMOLINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 2min
|Choose