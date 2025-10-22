|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARZAMAS GORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SIEZRANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
INZAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAMARAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KUZOVATOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARANSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNIEY UZELChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 20h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 19min
|Choose