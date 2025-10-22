|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 34min
|Choose