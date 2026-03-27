|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KANEVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
STAROMINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IMER KURORTChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 13min
|Choose