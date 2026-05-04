FAQ Support Navigator
No direct trains found. Please select a transfer station

Transfer stations EVPAT-KUR - SOCHI

Transfer station Transfer time Total travel time
Transfer station
ROSTOV
Choose
Transfer time
from 3h 25min
Total travel time
from 20h 12min		 Choose
Transfer station
LISKI
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 24min
Total travel time
from 1d 12h 41min		 Choose
Transfer station
ROSSOSH
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 24min
Total travel time
from 1d 9h 12min		 Choose
Transfer station
VORONEZ
Choose
Transfer time
from 4h 11min
Total travel time
from 1d 15h 11min		 Choose
Transfer station
MICHURINSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 53min
Total travel time
from 1d 20h 49min		 Choose
Transfer station
GRYAZI
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 7min
Total travel time
from 1d 19h 43min		 Choose
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 56min
Total travel time
from 1d 7h 25min		 Choose
Transfer station
MILLEROVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 40min
Total travel time
from 1d 9h 58min		 Choose
Transfer station
MOSCOW
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 2d 10h 32min		 Choose
Transfer station
BOGOYAVLENSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 34min
Total travel time
from 2d 3h 54min		 Choose
Transfer station
LIHAI
Choose
Transfer time
from 5h 2min
Total travel time
from 1d 6h 6min		 Choose
Transfer station
KUTEYNIKOVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 47min
Total travel time
from 1d 12h 38min		 Choose
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 6min
Total travel time
from 1d 3h 46min		 Choose
Transfer station
RYAZAN
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 21min
Total travel time
from 2d 2h 18min		 Choose
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 3h 34min
Total travel time
from 1d 2h 12min		 Choose
Transfer station
SULIN
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 2min
Total travel time
from 1d 4h 46min		 Choose
Transfer station
UZUNOVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 12h 51min
Total travel time
from 2d 17h 6min		 Choose
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURG
Choose
Transfer time
from 4h 37min
Total travel time
from 3d 7h 50min		 Choose
Transfer station
M VISHERA
Choose
Transfer time
from 8h 53min
Total travel time
from 3d 3h 12min		 Choose
Transfer station
TVER
Choose
Transfer time
from 19h 23min
Total travel time
from 2d 19h 11min		 Choose
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 7h 56min
Total travel time
from 3d 4h 7min		 Choose
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 15h
Total travel time
from 2d 22h 40min		 Choose
Transfer station
RANENBURG
Choose
Transfer time
from 18h 41min
Total travel time
from 2d 10h 53min		 Choose
Transfer station
TIMASHEVSKAYA
Choose
Transfer time
from 18h 45min
Total travel time
from 17h 53min		 Choose
Transfer station
TAMAN
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 41min
Total travel time
from 17h 21min		 Choose
Transfer station
KERCH-IUZHNAIA NOVYI P
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 29min
Total travel time
from 17h 45min		 Choose
Transfer station
DJANKOI
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 2min
Total travel time
from 18h 37min		 Choose
Transfer station
BAGEROVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 27min
Total travel time
from 17h 47min		 Choose
Transfer station
S KOLODEZ
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 42min
Total travel time
from 17h 42min		 Choose
Transfer station
VLADISLAV
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 45min
Total travel time
from 17h 46min		 Choose
Transfer station
MIHAYLOV
Choose
Transfer time
from 14h 53min
Total travel time
from 2d 15h 46min		 Choose
Transfer station
PAVELETS
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 20min
Total travel time
from 2d 14h 19min		 Choose
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOK
Choose
Transfer time
from 16h 36min
Total travel time
from 3d 9h 50min		 Choose
Transfer station
MILOSLAVSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 17h 34min
Total travel time
from 2d 13h 5min		 Choose
Transfer station
TROEKUROVO
Choose
Transfer time
from 17h 53min
Total travel time
from 2d 13h 29min		 Choose
Support Service
+7 (495) 269-83-67
info@rusbiletnapoezd.ru
Frequently asked questions
Is it possible to purchase railway tickets in installments? Is it possible to take an animal on a trip? Will I need to issue a separate ticket? What is an electronic ticket. What type of train can I get an e-ticket for? How to buy a ticket on our website? How do I enter my personal data correctly?
Read the full information
rent-car.app
We accept payment:
/ 4 reasons to buy from us /
  • 7 years
    stable operation
    For many years we have been helping our clients to travel comfortably not only in Russia, but also to countries near and far abroad. The number of satisfied users of the service is only growing. Join us!
  • Saving
    time
    Booking railway tickets is as simple as possible - you can easily find and buy the ticket you need in a few seconds. It's so simple that you can do it on the go, in a traffic jam or at a traffic light. Anyone can handle this, even without experience ordering railway tickets online.
  • Independent
    choice of location
    You independently choose the most convenient place for you when ordering a ticket. Compartment, reserved seat, closer or further to the center of the car, car number, near the window or not - any option of your choice.. But a little advice: the earlier the order, the greater the choice of places to book.
  • Secure
    payment
    Booking tickets on the rusbiletnapoezd.ru website is absolutely safe. Your personal data, passport number, bank card details and all other confidential information are strictly protected by reliable security standards. Our service is a guarantee of security.
Subscribe to our news
zhd.online

LLC "EXTRIP", 191028, St. Petersburg, Polyustrovsky Avenue, 32.
TIN: 7841448918, OGRN: 1117847321778;

info@rusbiletnapoezd.ru ask a question to a specialist

+7 (495) 269-83-67

Данный сайт не является сайтом РЖД. Сайт РЖД находится по адресам: rzd.ru, pass.rzd.ru, ticket.rzd.ru. Вы находитесь на сайте субагента, который осуществляет оформление электронных проездных и перевозочных документов и услуг от имени железнодорожных перевозчиков на основании договора № ФПК-22-316 от 27.12.2022 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и АО «ФПК», и Договор № ИМ-314 о предоставлении услуг с использованием Веб-системы от 29.12.2017 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и ООО «УФС».

Ticket prices include service fees. The final price is displayed on the purchase confirmation screen.

We accept payment:
© 2014 - 2026 rusbiletnapoezd.ru