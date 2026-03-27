|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 15h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYATSKIYE POLYANAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOZHGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIZNERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YANAULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARAPULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHERNUSHKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DRUZHININOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNOUFIMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CANASChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 43min
|Choose