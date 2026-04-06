|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
AGRYZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYATSKIYE POLYANAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARAPULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YANAULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNOUFIMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DRUZHININOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHERNUSHKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIZNERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 26min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOZHGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 26min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 9h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CANASChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 6h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOOREChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHADChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 45min
|Choose