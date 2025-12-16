|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 11h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 5h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LIHAIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 8min
|Choose