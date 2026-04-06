|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
BIROBIDZHANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IZVESTKOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BIRAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BIRAKANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TEPLOE OZEROChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
INChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 26min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IZVESTKOVIEY ZAVODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BUDUKANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AURChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 21h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOCHAEVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 21h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 15min
|Choose