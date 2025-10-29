For many years we have been helping our clients to travel comfortably not only in Russia, but also to countries near and far abroad. The number of satisfied users of the service is only growing. Join us!
Saving time
Booking railway tickets is as simple as possible - you can easily find and buy the ticket you need in a few seconds. It's so simple that you can do it on the go, in a traffic jam or at a traffic light. Anyone can handle this, even without experience ordering railway tickets online.
Independent choice of location
You independently choose the most convenient place for you when ordering a ticket. Compartment, reserved seat, closer or further to the center of the car, car number, near the window or not - any option of your choice.. But a little advice: the earlier the order, the greater the choice of places to book.
Secure payment
Booking tickets on the rusbiletnapoezd.ru website is absolutely safe. Your personal data, passport number, bank card details and all other confidential information are strictly protected by reliable security standards. Our service is a guarantee of security.
Данный сайт не является сайтом РЖД. Сайт РЖД находится по адресам: rzd.ru, pass.rzd.ru, ticket.rzd.ru. Вы находитесь на сайте субагента, который осуществляет оформление электронных проездных и перевозочных документов и услуг от имени железнодорожных перевозчиков на основании договора № ФПК-22-316 от 27.12.2022 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и АО «ФПК», и Договор № ИМ-314 о предоставлении услуг с использованием Веб-системы от 29.12.2017 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и ООО «УФС».
Ticket prices include service fees. The final price is displayed on the purchase confirmation screen.