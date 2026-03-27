|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGOYAVLENSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARATOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TAMBOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIRSANOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RTISHCHEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TAMALAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ATKARSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SIEZRANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 7h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UZUNOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 18h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PAVELETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VERTUNOVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 7min
|Choose