|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 11h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AGRYZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CANASChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYATSKIYE POLYANAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZELENY DOLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YANAULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARAPULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHERNUSHKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNOUFIMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOOREChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SERGACHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 47min
|Choose