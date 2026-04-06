|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHELYABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TOBOLSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SURGUTChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 8h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PYT-YAHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DEMYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 26min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 7h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 6h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10h 13min
|Choose