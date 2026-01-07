|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSK-URALSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KATAYSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DALMATOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHARTASHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOLTSOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARAMILChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOLCHEDANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERVOMAYSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VODOLAZOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOSOBRODSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KURGANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OST.PUNKT 352 KMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AGRYZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 18h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 5h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YANAULChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 26min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 43min
|Choose