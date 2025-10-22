|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHALAKUSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OBOZERSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMILOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EMTSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PLESETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOZHEGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SUHONAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARKHANGELSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 5h 16min
|Choose