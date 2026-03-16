|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
STAROMINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 47min
|Choose