FAQ Support Navigator
No direct trains found. Please select a transfer station

Transfer stations MOSCOW - NIZHNY NOVGOROD

Transfer station Transfer time Total travel time
Transfer station
VLADIMIR
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 2min
Total travel time
from 3h 45min		 Choose
Transfer station
KOVROV 1
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h
Total travel time
from 3h 51min		 Choose
Transfer station
DZERZHINSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 5min
Total travel time
from 3h 45min		 Choose
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURG
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 30min
Total travel time
from 18h 3min		 Choose
Transfer station
VYAZNIKI
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 29min
Total travel time
from 3h 51min		 Choose
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOE
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 22min
Total travel time
from 12h 1min		 Choose
Transfer station
KIROV
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 18min
Total travel time
from 16h 51min		 Choose
Transfer station
TVER
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 28min
Total travel time
from 9h 13min		 Choose
Transfer station
OKULOVKA
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 42min
Total travel time
from 13h 26min		 Choose
Transfer station
ROSTOV
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 2min
Total travel time
from 1d 16h 55min		 Choose
Transfer station
KOTELNICH
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 1min
Total travel time
from 14h 39min		 Choose
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSK
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 10min
Total travel time
from 1d 15h 54min		 Choose
Transfer station
GOROHOVETS
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 13min
Total travel time
from 3h 47min		 Choose
Transfer station
M VISHERA
Choose
Transfer time
from 1h 15min
Total travel time
from 15h 30min		 Choose
Transfer station
ARZAMAS GOROD
Choose
Transfer time
from 2h 46min
Total travel time
from 7h 16min		 Choose
Support Service
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