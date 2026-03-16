|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV-YAROSLAVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 7h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOZHEGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HAROVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 10min
|Choose