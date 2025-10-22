|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 11h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TULAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 9h 17min
|Choose