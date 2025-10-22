|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 23h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 20h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLHOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 23h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ALEKSANDROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 6h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 16h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV-YAROSLAVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 3h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DANILOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 20h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 9min
|Choose