|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UGLOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IVANOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
FURMANOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ERMOLINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ARZAMAS GORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 7h 30min
|Choose