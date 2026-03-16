|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAVKAZSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 3h 50min
|Choose