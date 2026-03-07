|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BARABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 54min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 9h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OZERO-KARACHINSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TATARSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ISHIMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DEMYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SURGUTChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PYT-YAHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 18min
|Choose