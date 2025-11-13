|Transfer station
Transfer time
Total travel time
Transfer station
EKATERINBURG
Transfer time from 1h
Total travel time from 16h 41min
Transfer station
TATARSKAYA
|
Transfer time from 1h 36min
Total travel time from 10h 47min
Transfer station
OZERO-KARACHINSKOIE
|
Transfer time from 1h 37min
Total travel time from 12h 12min
Transfer station
BARABINSK
Transfer time from 1h 2min
Total travel time from 14h 20min
Transfer station
NOVOSIBIRSK
Transfer time from 1h 17min
Total travel time from 22h 5min
Transfer station
ISHIM
Transfer time from 2h 42min
Total travel time from 6h 27min
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOV
Transfer time from 2h 59min
Total travel time from 12h 10min
Transfer station
NAZIEVAEVSKAYA
Transfer time from 2h 49min
Total travel time from 6h 43min
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICH
Transfer time from 1h 3min
Total travel time from 13h 48min
Transfer station
KALACHINSKAYA
Transfer time from 2h 3min
Total travel time from 9h
Transfer station
TALITSA
Transfer time from 1h 7min
Total travel time from 10h 14min
Transfer station
ACHINSK
Transfer time from 1h 9min
Total travel time from 1d 18h 18min
Transfer station
GLAZOV
Transfer time from 3h 17min
Total travel time from 1d 14h 9min
Transfer station
IRKUTSK
Transfer time from 1h 21min
Total travel time from 3d 13h 10min
