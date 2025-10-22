|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 10h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UGLOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 4h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 1h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 21h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KISLOVODSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 15h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ESSENTUKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 14h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 18h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
STAROMINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 1h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SULINChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 17h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 58min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 19h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 43min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 12h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 14h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KUTEYNIKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10h 20min
|Choose