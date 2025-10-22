|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUSOVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY TAGILChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PASHIYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 49min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TEPLAYA GORAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 7h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GOROBLAGODATSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 24min
|Choose