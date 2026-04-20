The railway connection between RANENBURG and TAMBOV is in stable demand among passengers. Several trains of different categories run daily in this direction, which allows you to choose the best option in terms of time and cost.
Schedule and duration of the trip
The minimum travel time is 2 h 35 min, depending on the train selected. Both day and night services are available in the schedule.
Cost of train tickets RANENBURG — TAMBOV
The price of a train ticket RANENBURG — TAMBOV starts from 635 rubles. The final cost depends on the carriage category, travel date and availability of promotions.
Selection of tickets and carriage classes
Passengers can purchase tickets for reserved seats, compartments, SVs, or use high-speed trains with seats. The trains are equipped with comfortable conditions: air conditioning, charging sockets, toilets, and in some trains, a restaurant car.
Why is it convenient to buy online
Our service allows you to find all available trains on the route RANENBURG — TAMBOV, compare prices, choose seats and issue an electronic ticket without a ticket office and queues.
/ 4 reasons to buy from us /
7 years stable operation
For many years we have been helping our clients to travel comfortably not only in Russia, but also to countries near and far abroad. The number of satisfied users of the service is only growing. Join us!
Saving time
Booking railway tickets is as simple as possible - you can easily find and buy the ticket you need in a few seconds. It's so simple that you can do it on the go, in a traffic jam or at a traffic light. Anyone can handle this, even without experience ordering railway tickets online.
Independent choice of location
You independently choose the most convenient place for you when ordering a ticket. Compartment, reserved seat, closer or further to the center of the car, car number, near the window or not - any option of your choice.. But a little advice: the earlier the order, the greater the choice of places to book.
Secure payment
Booking tickets on the rusbiletnapoezd.ru website is absolutely safe. Your personal data, passport number, bank card details and all other confidential information are strictly protected by reliable security standards. Our service is a guarantee of security.
Данный сайт не является сайтом РЖД. Сайт РЖД находится по адресам: rzd.ru, pass.rzd.ru, ticket.rzd.ru. Вы находитесь на сайте субагента, который осуществляет оформление электронных проездных и перевозочных документов и услуг от имени железнодорожных перевозчиков на основании договора № ФПК-22-316 от 27.12.2022 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и АО «ФПК», и Договор № ИМ-314 о предоставлении услуг с использованием Веб-системы от 29.12.2017 года, заключенный между ООО «РЖД-Цифровые пассажирские решения» и ООО «УФС».
Ticket prices include service fees. The final price is displayed on the purchase confirmation screen.