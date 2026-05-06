|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LIHAIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 28min
|Choose