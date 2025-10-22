|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ADLERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 1h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DAGOMIESChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 2h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHEPSIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 40min
|Choose