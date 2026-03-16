|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VLADIMIRChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UGLOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 59min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHUYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NIZHNY NOVGORODChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ERMOLINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SONKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 35min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 19min
|Choose