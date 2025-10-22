|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLOGDAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KONOSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YAROSLAVLChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOZHEGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HAROVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SUHONAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NYANDOMAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OBOZERSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EMTSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PLESETSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SHALAKUSHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KADNIKOVSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 5h 39min
|Choose