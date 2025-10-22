|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 26min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 16h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 56min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SIEZRANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAMARAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 22h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZVEREVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 41min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 23h 50min
|Choose