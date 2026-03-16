|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSTOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 22min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KUTEYNIKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LIHAIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 16min
|Choose