|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
ROSTOV
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 15min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 7min
|
Transfer station
VORONEZ
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 40min
|
Transfer station
MOSCOW
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 6min
|
Transfer station
RYAZAN
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 35min
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSH
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 16min
|
Transfer station
SHAHTNAYA
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 6min
|
Transfer station
LISKI
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 13min
|
Transfer station
NOVOCHERKASSK
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 24min
|
Transfer station
KANEVSKAYA
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 10min
|
Transfer station
GRYAZI
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 51min
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVO
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 26min
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYA
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 28min
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSK
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 59min
|
Transfer station
SULIN
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 28min
