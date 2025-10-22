|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 53min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHELYABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARATOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 19h 55min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 13h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SENNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 37min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 14h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DRUZHININOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 12h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ULT YAGUNChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 6h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 12h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VOLGOGRADChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 48min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 11h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PETROV VALChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 4d 4h 24min
|Choose