|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TYUMENChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 23h 8min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 17h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OMSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 14h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOTELNICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 16min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 2h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PERMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 7h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGDANOVICHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHELYABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MANTUROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 14min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 11h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BRANTOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 2d 12h 10min
|Choose