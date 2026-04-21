|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MICHURINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOGOYAVLENSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 31min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 14min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 1min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UZUNOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 19min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RTISHCHEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TAMALAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 54min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARATOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 20min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ATKARSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIRSANOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 33min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PAVELETSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TVERChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GRYAZIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 46min
|Choose