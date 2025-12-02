|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 17h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IRBITChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 4min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
EGORSHINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
REZHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 21h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AZANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 5h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARAGULKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TURINSK-URALSKIYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOPATKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
HUDYAKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 34min
|Choose