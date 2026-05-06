|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ST PETERSBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 26min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 23min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 31min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
M VISHERAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 32min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TULAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 27min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYSHNY VOLOCHOKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
CHUDOVO-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KURSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RZHAVAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ORELChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PROHOROVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 56min
|Choose