|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
EKATERINBURGChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 57min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOSIBIRSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 49min
|
Total travel timefrom 21h 32min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OZERO-KARACHINSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 12min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TATARSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BARABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMIESHLOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALITSAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 36min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 28min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 19h 9min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
YURGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 48min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ISHIMChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 13h 25min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TAYGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 6h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ACHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 17h 58min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IRKUTSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 3d 12h 27min
|Choose