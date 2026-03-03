|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
CHELYABINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 49min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MIASSChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 42min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 13min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZLATOUSTChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 50min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 50min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BERDYAUSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SAMARAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h
|
Total travel timefrom 14h
|Choose
|
Transfer station
NOVOOTRADNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ABDULINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 47min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BUGURUSLANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ASHAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 6h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
UST-KATAVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 1min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 10h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KROPACHEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 5min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
AKSAKOVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 4h 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SULEYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 21min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
POHVISTNEVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 33min
|Choose