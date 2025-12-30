|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MIESOVAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BAYKALSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TIMLYUYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 10min
|
Total travel timefrom 9h 34min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SELENGAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 52min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 51min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SLYUDYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 8min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 53min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TATAUROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 30min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IRKUTSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 27min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VIEDRINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 13h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 18min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TANHOYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KEDROVAYA-SIBIRSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 14h 24min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 38min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PEREEMNAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 15h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TALOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 8h 24min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LESOVOZNIEYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 7h 59min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
POSOLSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 49min
|
Total travel timefrom 11h 5min
|Choose