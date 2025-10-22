|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
SLYUDYANKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 19h 29min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 52min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GONCHAROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 46min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
IRKUTSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 33min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BAYKALSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 20h 45min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 5min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VIEDRINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 22h 9min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 41min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BAYKALSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 21h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 43min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TANHOYChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 23h 20min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 30min
|Choose