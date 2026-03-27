|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
MOSCOWChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 3min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KOVROV 1Choose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 25min
|
Total travel timefrom 20h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
DZERZHINSKChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 59min
|
Total travel timefrom 15h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VYAZNIKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KIROVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 23min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 35min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ILINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 16h 44min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ZUEVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 30min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 4min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BALEZINOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 2min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GLAZOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 1h 38min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 2h 39min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RYAZANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 12h 55min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 16min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
OKULOVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 13min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 20h 40min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
BOLOGOE-MOSKOVSKOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 9h 56min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 17h 17min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
RUZAEVKAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 6min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 12min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
INZAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 22min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SIEZRANChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 51min
|
Total travel timefrom 17h 4min
|Choose