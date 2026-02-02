|Transfer station
|Transfer time
|Total travel time
|
Transfer station
HOSTAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 3min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 29min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SOCHIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 11min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 21min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LAZAREVSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 39min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 45min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
TUAPSEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 46min
|
Total travel timefrom 13h 37min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LOOEChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 19min
|
Total travel timefrom 14h 11min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
GORYACHIY KLYUCHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 57min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KRASNODARChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 7min
|
Total travel timefrom 12h 7min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
ROSSOSHChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 23h 2min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LISKIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 2h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 3h 15min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
KAMENSKAYAChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 6h 40min
|
Total travel timefrom 19h 36min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
LIHAIChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 8h 18min
|
Total travel timefrom 18h 6min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
VORONEZChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 5h 17min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 6h 10min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
MILLEROVOChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 4h 44min
|
Total travel timefrom 22h 47min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
SARATOVChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 3h 34min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 17h 42min
|Choose
|
Transfer station
PETROV VALChoose
|
Transfer timefrom 11h 28min
|
Total travel timefrom 1d 10h 40min
|Choose